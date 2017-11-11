Legends win defensive battle to advance to Class AA semifinals

By Published: Updated:

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lancaster Legends entered Saturday night’s showdown against Aquinas averaging 46 points per game.

They were held to just nine, but shutout a high powered Aquinas attack to advance to the Class AA semifinals with a9-0 victory.

The Legends improve to 11-0 and will play play Cicero-North next weekend for a spot in the state championship next weekend.

Ryan Mansell connected with Max Giordano for the only touchdown of the game, as the duo hooked up on a 13-yard catch to give Lancaster a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s