Legends win defensive battle to advance to Class AA semifinals

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lancaster Legends entered Saturday night’s showdown against Aquinas averaging 46 points per game.

They were held to just nine, but shutout a high powered Aquinas attack to advance to the Class AA semifinals with a9-0 victory.

The Legends improve to 11-0 and will play play Cicero-North next weekend for a spot in the state championship next weekend.

Ryan Mansell connected with Max Giordano for the only touchdown of the game, as the duo hooked up on a 13-yard catch to give Lancaster a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter.