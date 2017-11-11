Lockport woman sending holiday stockings to soldiers overseas

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport woman is showing support for soldiers overseas by stuffing stockings to send to them this holiday season. She plans to send about 5,000 stockings, but she needs help in getting them there.

From cards and candy to tools and games, every holiday stocking Teresa Manna stuffs is filled with something different.

“Lifts their spirits and puts a smile on their face,” said Teresa Manna.

Manna hopes it’ll bring some holiday cheer to the men and women fighting overseas.

“We’re so thankful for what we have and we’re thankful to these men and women,” said Manna.

She’s been making holiday stockings since 2010 as part of her project called U.S.S.S, United Stockings for Sailors and Soldiers.

Her daughter was stationed in Iraq at the time and told her about how many soldiers don’t receive gifts during the holidays.

“There was a soldier over there that hadn’t received any packages or mail and he had been there for three tours and it made me cry. How can I sit under my Christmas tree opening presents when there’s somebody putting their life on the line for me and gets nothing?” said Manna.

Hundreds of stockings are already stuffed packed and ready to go, but now Manna needs a U-Haul truck to get them to the U.S. Naval Base in Virginia by next week. U.S. carrier ships will help deliver them to soldiers in seven different countries.

“We have the donations, now it’s just a matter of getting them there otherwise it’s going to cost thousands of dollars to ship them,” said Manna.

She says these simple stockings deliver a message of home and hope.

“It keeps them focused, we want to keep them out of harm’s way, we want our soldiers to come home,” said Manna.

Manna says she will continue to collect donations and stuff stockings to send in the next few weeks. She also sends stockings to the VA hospital and homeless shelters. If you want to help, you can contact Manna at USSS.stockings@yahoo.com or call (716) 438-8075.