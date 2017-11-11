Maple Grove, St. Joe’s advance in playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Maple Grove trailed 6-0 early but outran Clyde-Savannah and at one point scored 22-unanswered points en route to a 61-28 victory in the Class D Far West Regionals.

The Red Dragons improve to 10-1 overall and advance to the Class D semifinals next weekend.

Maple Grove is now two wins away from capturing its first state title since 2008.

In the Monsignor Martin playoffs, St. Joe’s went on the road and picked up an 18-13 win over St. Francis Friday night to advance to the league championship game.

The Marauders will play either Canisius or Cardinal O’Hara for the MMA Championship.

 

