Maple Grove, St. Joe’s advance in playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Maple Grove trailed 6-0 early but outran Clyde-Savannah and at one point scored 22-unanswered points en route to a 61-28 victory in the Class D Far West Regionals.

The Red Dragons improve to 10-1 overall and advance to the Class D semifinals next weekend.

Maple Grove is now two wins away from capturing its first state title since 2008.

*****

In the Monsignor Martin playoffs, St. Joe’s went on the road and picked up an 18-13 win over St. Francis Friday night to advance to the league championship game.

The Marauders will play either Canisius or Cardinal O’Hara for the MMA Championship.