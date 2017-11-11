Matt Myers powers West Seneca West to Class A semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca West quarterback Matt Myers is known for his arm. But, in the Far West Regionals against Wilson on Friday, the UB commit used his legs on a 76-yard TD run to help lift the Indians to a 40-22 win and trip to the Class A state semifinals.

Myers also ran for another score and tossed a 74-yard touchdown to Kyle Haettich as West Seneca West’s pushed their record to 11-0.

The quarterback opened the scoring on a gamble in the first quarter, connecting with Bryan Ball on a 28 yard touchdown on 4th down to give West a 7-0 lead. Myers added his second scoring strike of the game in the final minute of the opening stanza as the Indians opened up a 14-0 lead.

They would have a 21-8 advantage at the half.

The Indians will now play in the state semis next Friday night.