Matt Myers powers West Seneca West to Class A semifinals

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – West Seneca West quarterback Matt Myers is known for his arm.  But, in the Far West Regionals against Wilson on Friday, the UB commit used his legs on a 76-yard TD run to help lift the Indians to a 40-22 win and trip to the Class A state semifinals.

Myers also ran for another score and tossed a 74-yard touchdown to Kyle Haettich as West Seneca West’s pushed their record to 11-0.

The quarterback opened the scoring on a gamble in the first quarter, connecting with Bryan Ball on a 28 yard touchdown on 4th down to give West a 7-0 lead.  Myers added his second scoring strike of the game in the final minute of the opening stanza as the Indians opened up a 14-0 lead.

They would have a 21-8 advantage at the half.

The Indians will now play in the state semis next Friday night.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s