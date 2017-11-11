Police: Man strikes and drags light pole behind car from Buffalo to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police have charged a Hamburg man after he struck a light pole in Buffalo and dragged it behind his car to Orchard Park.

Police say 39-year-old Raymond Duggan hit a 25-foot light pole at Cliff Street while entering the ramp to the I-190 in Buffalo Friday night. The pole became lodged under his car as he drove to Orchard Park.

Orchard Park Police dispatch received several calls about a vehicle dragging a metal light pole. An officer was able to track Duggan down on Abbott just south of Milestrip where the pole became dislodged and slid across Abbott blocking both lanes. Duggan kept driving, hit a curb near the Stadium Mobil gas station and attempted to exit his vehicle when he was caught by police.

Police say Duggan’s blood alcohol content was .13. He was charged with DWI, DWI BAC > .08, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident. posession of an open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, unsafe tire, failure to affix registration sticker and failure to signal turn.