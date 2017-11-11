Warriors roll past Hornell 28-6 to advance to state semis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Keshone Beal is a finalist for this year’s Connolly Cup, given annually to the top high school football player in Western New York.

On Saturday, he showed why he’s deserving of that honor, as he threw for two scores and ran for two more in a 28-6 win over Hornell to power Cheektowaga to the Class B semifinals.

Beal opened the scoring with a 33-yard pass to Jaquan Bush as the Warriors raced out to a 14-0 halftime lead. Beal scored again on a short three yard TD run on fourth down in the third quarter, before connecting with Tommy Zolnowski for a 70-yard TD.

The Warriors will play Chenango Forks next Saturday.