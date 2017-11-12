Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Big Story: Stopping Drew Brees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are very few things that Drew Brees hasn’t done in his 17 NFL season. He’s thrown for more than 68,000 yards, which is the third most all-time. He’s tossed 478 career touchdown passes, which is the third highest total in league history.

The future Hall of Famer has everything on his resume. But, one thing he hasn’t done? Throw a touchdown pass in Buffalo in his two games in Orchard Park.

The Bills are the only opponent city, besides New Orleans and LA that he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in.

Speaking of history, Sean McDermott has plenty of experience coaching against Brees. While he was with the Carolina as defensive coordinator, he’s faced the Saints quarterback 11 times with mixed results.

McDermott is 6-5 all-time against Brees who has averaged 330 yards and three touchdowns in those games.

“I’ve been able to watch him up close for a number of years and then, like I mentioned, was at the Pro Bowl with him a year or two there and just to watch his habits,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said of Brees. “You watch what he does when he’s practicing and so it’s by no mistake or no accident that he’s had this success that he’s had to this point.”

While the defense is on the field trying to silence Brees and the Saints’ offense there will be several players on the sideline watching with a little extra attention.

“Drew’s dope, he really is. I don’t really watch a lot of offense while the defense is on the field. Certain players, I’ll watch. I watch him, I watch [Adrian] Peterson, I watch Le’Veon (Bell), and AB (Antonio Brown), and Drew Brees,” running back LeSean McCoy said. “I remember the first time I saw him play in Philadelphia, he was throwing like bullets. Guys are covered, only his guys are catching.”

Drew is one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor added. He’s somebody that I definitely watched growing up. Had a chance to meet him a couple years ago, and actually see some of the things he does in the off-season and how he works and how he approaches the game.”