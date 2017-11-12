Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Fan Check – Trusting the Process

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After falling to 5-3 overall, the Bills are still right in the thick of the playoff race.

But, after a tough outing against the New York Jets on Thursday night, the sentiment among fans is “same old Bills.” Fans have seen Buffalo start a season strong, only to see them stumble down the stretch as the playoff drought has reached 17-years.

So, this week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE and ahead of the Bills’ Week 10 showdown with the Saints, we wanted to know when fans will “fully trust the process.”

With more than 2100 votes, 10 percent of fans said they’ve believe in the Bills if Buffalo beat the Saints and improved to 6-3 overall.

68 percent of fans said they’ll “trust the process” when the Bills finally make the playoffs.