Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game Bills Vs. Saints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – What will it take for the Bills to improve to 6-3 for the first time since 1999? Our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew provided their keys to the game and predictions for the Week 10 showdown between Buffalo and New Orleans.

Josh: Home field advantage – The Bills slogan at New Era is “Defend Our Dirt” and so far they’ve done that and are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1995.

Prediction: Bills win 28-27

Nick: Offensive Line – After their worst showing of the season in both run blocking and pass protection, with 10 days to get back on track, they need to rebound and in a big way. The Saints have given up 38 plays of 20 or more yards this season, which ranks 28th out of 32 teams. The Bills can take advantage of that.

Prediction: Bills win 31-27

Scott: Control the Clock – The Bills best defense could be their offense if they’re able to have long, sustained drives and keep Drew Brees on the ice cold and on the bench.

Prediction: Saints win 24-20

Thad: Get off to a fast start – The Bills have yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter this season. Start fast and jump on the Saints early.

Prediction: Bills win 27-21