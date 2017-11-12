BUFFALO Kickoff LIVE – Roundtable Bills Vs. Saints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the Bills were to beat the Saints on Sunday, it’d mark the first time 1999 they would start 6-3. How do they get there and move one step closer to snapping a 17-year postseason drought? Our BKL crew discussed!
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.