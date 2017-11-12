Find the purr-fect friend this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Tis the season for giving and helping others, and sometimes the others category includes animals,

It’s hard to believe on a cold day like today, but think back just a few weeks ago, Buffalo was experiencing well above average temperatures. This extended golfing season, boating season, but also breeding season. Chris Wiehe COO of A Purr-fect Fit shared with News 4, “We have a lot of kittens because the winter has been very mild. And it’s also not getting cold enough yet and that, so our kitten season has gone on longer than it usually does.”

A longer season means a lot more kittens. Thank goodness for shelters like A Purr-fect Fit. In a little over one month they have already placed 42 cats and kittens in loving homes. Wiehe shared, “I just like to see animals that have had a very rough start, get into a forever home and the home that they deserve.”

And when adopting through them, the animal comes spayed or neutered, with all of its shots, and a free first visit to the vet of your choice. They also have fostering as an option if adoption is too much of a commitment. Wiehe said, “the more fosters we have, the more animals that we can take in, so if you can’t adopt, foster.”

The relationship that the new owners have with the cats and kittens is important to Chris. She makes sure each animal is with a good fit.

Tom Brem adopted 2 cats through A Purr-fect Fit, He shared with News 4, the story about his adoption process. He said, “I found this little guy on the internet called Rocky Road, and he was at this particular clinic here, and when I came in he was kind of a stand offish guy. He really didn’t want to be here, here really didn’t want to be pet. He had been here a long time.”

So Brem passed on him and went with another cat from the shelter named Sammy. But he couldn’t get Rocky off of his mind so he came back and now has 2 successful adoption stories to share. Brem said, “Fast forward three years later, he’s a wonderful cat, gets a long fine with Sammy, and is very socialized.”

For information on how you can adopt or foster click here.