Kyle Williams on loss to Saints: “The whole thing sucked today”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second straight week, the Bills rush defense was no where to be found.

On a short turnaround against the Jets, the Bills gave up 194 yards in primetime.

10 days later, they surrendered 298 rush yards in a 47-10 loss to the Saints — who have now won seven straight games.

At one point, New Orleans ran the ball on 24 straight plays, including a 10-play 94 yard scoring drive.

“It’s terrible,” defensive tackle Kyle Williams said. “The whole thing sucked today.”

The Saints never punted, racking up 32 first downs against the Bills defense.

“We lost the last two games and got whooped physically,” Lorenzo Alexander said following the loss. “It’s just frustrating. This is a physical game. It’s a man-whooping-man type of game. They whooped us and it’s the second time we’ve taken a butt whooping in a row. As a former defensive lineman and front seven member, It’s ridiculous. We have to do a better job if we want a chance to win another game.”

The six rushing touchdowns scored by New Orleans were a franchise record for the Saints.

“There’s no magic trick, no snap of the fingers,” Williams added. “It all comes back down to work and correcting mistakes.”

“It’s a little concerning,” safety Micah Hyde added after the game. “We didn’t come out with the energy we’re used to. We’re not playing our brand of football. It’s embarrassing to go out there and put that on film.

“We know how (Mark) Ingram was going to come in and run down hill. We knew how much (Alvin Kamara) was a huge factor in the run game — screen game, third down — we just didn’t execute.”