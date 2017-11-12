Saints march all over Bills in 47-10 blowout win

BUFFALO, N..Y. (WIVB) – For 10 days the Bills have heard the voices of the doubters — “Same old Bills.”

On Sunday the Bills looked like the same team that got hustled in prime time with ill-timed penalties, missed tackles and an anemic offense in a 47-10 loss to the Saints.

With the loss, the Bills fall to 5-4 overall and now have to go on the road each of the next two weeks with games against the Chargers and Chiefs.

The Bills defense was embarrassed, not by Drew Brees, but by the dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, who each ran for more than 100 yards. Ingram torched the Buffalo with 131 yards and three scores of his own while Kamara added 106 yards and a touchdown.

Brees scored on a seven yard scamper late in the third quarter to highlight a drive that featured 10 straight runs to give the Saints a 37-3 lead.

Playing his first game since being traded for on the final day of October, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was targeted three times on the Bills’ opening drive, but wasn’t thrown to until the final minutes of the game by back up quarterback Nathan Peterman. He finished with 42 yards while Tyrod Taylor struggled to utilize the big and tall receiver.

Taylor finished 9-for-18 with 56 yards passing and an interception before being replaced by rookie Peterman in the fourth quarter. On the Bills last possession, Peterman connected with Nick O’Leary for Buffalo’s only touchdown of the game.

After an impressive opening drive in which the Bills marched 57 yards and kicked a field goal to start the game, they managed just 67 more yards by the end of the third quarter and were being out-gained 407-124 heading into the fourth quarter.