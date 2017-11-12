Sheriff’s Office looking to identify man who robbed a Subway in Newstead

TOWN OF NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Erie County Sheriff’s office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday evening at a Subway restaurant.

Officials say a white male entered the Subway located at 13015 Main Road displaying a black semiautomatic style handgun and crowbar. He demanded money and left in a gold or tan full size pick up truck with an unspecified amount of cash. The vehicle headed west toward the Town of Clarence. 

The suspect is described as an older white male 40-50 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall with thinner hair and patches of dry red skin on his forehead along hairline. He was wearing eye glasses under fake sunglasses, a dirty grey hooded sweatshirt and tan bandanna.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1000 Reward for information leading to an arrest.

 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 858.2903 and refer to CL # 17-093047.

Suspect is believed to have entered a gold or tan full size pick up truck either a regular or extended cab and headed west toward the Town of Clarence.

