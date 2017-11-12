Two Women Hit By Car Outside of New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two women are recovering after they were hit by a 4-door sedan outside of New Era Field.

It happened on Abbott Road near 1 Bills Drive around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Orchard Park Police say one woman was unresponsive in the roadway and the other woman was trapped underneath the car.

Fire and EMS treated the women at the scene. They were transported to ECMC and are in fair condition.

Authorities say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed yet.

