After nearly 48 years, Reid’s on Elmwood closes

News 4 Staff Published:

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – After nearly 50 years of serving up hot dogs, ice cream, and more, a well-known eatery in Kenmore is closing for good.

Reid’s on Elmwood has been calling it quits for four years. That’s how long Art and Diane Kirchberger have had their hot dog stand up for sale.

After more than 48 years of serving up white-hots, red hots, burgers, and ice cream, they’ve finally decided it’s time to move on. Monday was the stand’s last day of operations.

The Kirchbergers raised both their kids in working at the hot dog stand.. even though they chose fields other than the family business.

Sweet memories were abundance, and new memories were made, with long time customers and even a few newcomers, every one considered a friend.

The Kirchbergers have always closed the shop up about this time of year, then re-open in the spring.

For the first time in more than 48 years, they won’t be opening in the spring and are hiring a new realtor.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s