After nearly 48 years, Reid’s on Elmwood closes

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – After nearly 50 years of serving up hot dogs, ice cream, and more, a well-known eatery in Kenmore is closing for good.

Reid’s on Elmwood has been calling it quits for four years. That’s how long Art and Diane Kirchberger have had their hot dog stand up for sale.

After more than 48 years of serving up white-hots, red hots, burgers, and ice cream, they’ve finally decided it’s time to move on. Monday was the stand’s last day of operations.

The Kirchbergers raised both their kids in working at the hot dog stand.. even though they chose fields other than the family business.

Sweet memories were abundance, and new memories were made, with long time customers and even a few newcomers, every one considered a friend.

The Kirchbergers have always closed the shop up about this time of year, then re-open in the spring.

For the first time in more than 48 years, they won’t be opening in the spring and are hiring a new realtor.