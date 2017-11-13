Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team wins 2017 Class C Championship

HOMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany-Limestone came out on top in one of the 2017 NYSPHSAA Girls Soccer Championship games.
The high school team beat Stillwater 3-2 to earn the Class C Championship.
The game was played at Homer High School on Sunday.
HOMER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany-Limestone came out on top in one of the 2017 NYSPHSAA Girls Soccer Championship games.
The high school team beat Stillwater 3-2 to earn the Class C Championship.
The game was played at Homer High School on Sunday.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement