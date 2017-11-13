Barenaked Ladies coming to Artpark in July

By Published:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barenaked Ladies were the first performers announced for next year’s “Tuesday in the Park” concert series at Artpark.

The Canadian rock band will appear in Lewiston as part of Last Summer on Earth Tour 2018. The concert will also feature Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall.

Tickets for the July 10 show cost $12 for general admission, and $37 for either front of stage spots or reserved seating. The concert will start at 6 p.m.

A limited number of season packages will be available on November 17. $125 is the price for general admission and $305 will get buyers to the front of stage section or reserved seating. Prices for the package increase after December 15.

Tickets and season packages go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at Artpark.net and Tickets.com, by calling 1-888-223-6000 or in person at the Artpark Box Office.

Winter hours for the box office are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Extended hours will take place on Friday, November 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s