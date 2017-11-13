Barenaked Ladies coming to Artpark in July

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barenaked Ladies were the first performers announced for next year’s “Tuesday in the Park” concert series at Artpark.

The Canadian rock band will appear in Lewiston as part of Last Summer on Earth Tour 2018. The concert will also feature Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall.

Tickets for the July 10 show cost $12 for general admission, and $37 for either front of stage spots or reserved seating. The concert will start at 6 p.m.

A limited number of season packages will be available on November 17. $125 is the price for general admission and $305 will get buyers to the front of stage section or reserved seating. Prices for the package increase after December 15.

Tickets and season packages go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at Artpark.net and Tickets.com, by calling 1-888-223-6000 or in person at the Artpark Box Office.

Winter hours for the box office are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Extended hours will take place on Friday, November 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.