Buffalo VA will host annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo VA will host its 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner for homeless veterans, veterans in need, and their families on Sunday.

The event will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the VA Western New York Healthcare System, 3495 Bailey Avenue, in Buffalo.

A turkey dinner and sides will be served in the VA Food Court in the hospital’s lower level.

“This is our way of making the Thanksgiving holiday a special time for veterans, who may be having a difficult time,” said Kristen Weese, VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator. “We provide a nice warm meal and good company.”

Anyone interested in attending can call 716-862-6790 for more information or transportation.

 

