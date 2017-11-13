Florida man facing eviction over emotional support squirrel

WTEN Published:
PHOTO/WTEN

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is fighting to keep his emotional support squirrel that lives with him at his condominiums complex.

Ryan Boylan and Brutis are inseparable. He rescued her last year after Hurricane Matthew.

“Ever since then I mean, oh my God, I can’t imagine not being around her,” said Boylan.

But now he could lose her.

Property management discovered Brutis back in April when she was chased up a tree by a dog.

According to a complaint filed by the condo association to Boylan and the condo owner, exotic animals are not allowed. He never told the board about the animal.

He was sent a notice last month to give up the squirrel or be evicted.

“I was very sad that he had to basically push every single limitation that he could to try and get me out because of Brutis,” said Boylan.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s