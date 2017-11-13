Food-centric fundraiser for Puerto Rico, Mexico planned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of Buffalo chefs are coming together to raise funds for Puerto Rico as they struggle in the aftermath of natural disasters.

“A Taste of Home” will take place 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Artisan Kitchens and Baths, 200 Amherst St. in Buffalo.

“Fueled by concern over their home communities, Chef Victor Parra Gonzalez of Casa Azul, a native of Acapulco, and Syrie Roman of Social Maven Event Planning, a native of Puerto Rico, decided to use that negative energy to lend support the best way they know how: with a beautiful community event,” a press release for the event stated.

Over ten Buffalo-area restaurants and food artisans will participate in the event. Each business will offer attendees representations of their favorite childhood foods. Slow Food Buffalo will offer cooking lessons. There will be a cash bar, silent auction, and live music.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online. They will be sold at the door if tickets remain.

All profits are to be divided between two charities, World Central Kitchen in Puerto Rico and Topos de Mexico in Mexico.

For more information, click here.