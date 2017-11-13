Food & Wine publishes “16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo” list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food & Wine magazine recently published a list called “16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo, NY.”

Along with Buffalo being known for things like chicken wings, the city also boasts a number of popular bars and restaurants. Here are the 16 places the publication included in their list:

Allen St. Poutine Company

Barrel + Brine

Billy Club

The Black Sheep

Blackbird Cider Works

Breadhive Cafe

Buffalo Proper

Five Points Bakery

Lloyd Taco Factory

SATO Ramen

The Dapper Goose

The Old Pink

Thin Man Brewery

Tipico Coffee

Toutant

West Side Bazaar

