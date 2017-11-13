Food & Wine publishes “16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo” list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food & Wine magazine recently published a list called “16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo, NY.”

Along with Buffalo being known for things like chicken wings, the city also boasts a number of popular bars and restaurants. Here are the 16 places the publication included in their list:

  • Allen St. Poutine Company
  • Barrel + Brine
  • Billy Club
  • The Black Sheep
  • Blackbird Cider Works
  • Breadhive Cafe
  • Buffalo Proper
  • Five Points Bakery
  • Lloyd Taco Factory
  • SATO Ramen
  • The Dapper Goose
  • The Old Pink
  • Thin Man Brewery
  • Tipico Coffee
  • Toutant
  • West Side Bazaar

The original article can be found here.

