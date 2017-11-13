Food & Wine publishes “16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo” list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Food & Wine magazine recently published a list called “16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo, NY.”
Along with Buffalo being known for things like chicken wings, the city also boasts a number of popular bars and restaurants. Here are the 16 places the publication included in their list:
- Allen St. Poutine Company
- Barrel + Brine
- Billy Club
- The Black Sheep
- Blackbird Cider Works
- Breadhive Cafe
- Buffalo Proper
- Five Points Bakery
- Lloyd Taco Factory
- SATO Ramen
- The Dapper Goose
- The Old Pink
- Thin Man Brewery
- Tipico Coffee
- Toutant
- West Side Bazaar
The original article can be found here.