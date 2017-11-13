Former Sabres winger Dave Andreychuk inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – The first 11 years of Dave Andreychuk’s career were spent in the Queen City.

Selected 16th overall in the 1982 NHL Draft, the left winger established himself as one of the best to ever play.

“When you think about the journey at that start, you think about how you’re going to achieve this. Nobody thinks ‘I want to be a hockey Hall of Famer.’ You think about just being in the NHL and making your team better,” Andreychuk said during his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Andreychuk’s 640 goals rank 14th all-time and his 1339 points are 29th.

“Great players in Buffalo,” Andreychuk said. “The 12 years I spent there were exciting times for me. I grew up in Buffalo. My girls were born in Buffalo. I married a Buffalo girl. Lots of Buffalo friends in the house. Good times in Buffalo. Really, really good times.”

During the 1992-1993 season, the winger was traded to the Sabres’ rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he would play for the next four years.

“I’m a boy from Hamilton, just down the road, starting my career when I was seven. That’s kinda late nowadays, right?” he joked. “I got to play for my childhood team and put on a Maple Leafs uniform. My first 16 years in the NHL I was an hour from home.”

After stops in New Jersey, Boston and Colorado, Andreychuk returned to Buffalo for the 2000-2001 season, before ending his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning — where he helped win a Stanley Cup in 2004.

“What happens in Tampa Bay is magical,” he said. “Our ultimate dream is to win the Stanley Cup. To win the Stanley Cup — that’s why we play. That happened for me. No chance you’re thinking you’re going to go to Tampa Bay and you’re going to win. We did some really good things there.”

Buffalo native Jeremy Jacobs, who also owns the Boston Bruins, was also inducted in the “Builder Category” on Monday. Jacobs has owned the Bruins since 1975.

“My dad also brought minor league hockey to the city of Buffalo,” Jacobs said. “In doing so, he brought the game to the forefront of my mind. as i stand before you today, i know of nothing that i have done in my professional life that is as enjoyable and as fulfilling as hockey.”