Golisano to be in court Monday over his $80M yacht decor

Associated Press Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) –– A lawsuit billionaire Thomas Golisano filed against the Rochester-based interior decorator of his $80 million yacht is set to go to trial.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that the former Buffalo Sabres owner and three-time candidate for New York governor is expected to testify when the trial starts Monday in a Rochester court. His wife, former tennis star Monica Seles, is also expected to take the stand on his behalf.

The civil lawsuit claims the decorator overcharged Golisano by more than $300,000 on an $845,000 tab for work done on the interior of The Laurel, Golisano’s 240-foot Florida-based yacht.

The decorator claims Golisano was given the same deal on the yacht as she gave him on his suburban Rochester home.

Golisano, founder of a Rochester-based payroll services company, has his main residence in Florida.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s