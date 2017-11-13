Last baby born at Women & Children’s; first baby born at Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health released a photo of the last baby to be born at Women & Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Niana was born at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, November 10. A few hours later, she was transferred to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The 6 lbs., 2 oz. baby and her mother “are happy and healthy,” Kaleida says.

The first baby to be born at Oishei Children’s Hospital was delivered at 29 weeks. As of Sunday evening, the baby is being cared for in The Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The baby’s mother is expected to be discharged early in the week.

