Like to knit or crochet? Volunteers are needed to make red hats for babies for American Heart Month

(WIVB) – Calling all knitters!

The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers to knit and crochet little red hats for babies born in February- American Heart Month.

The “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program “honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way…to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same,” the program’s website says.

The program also helps raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

Participating hospitals in the Buffalo/Rochester area are

Strong Memorial Hospital

Rochester Regional Hospital

University of Rochester Medical Center

For more information, yarn specifics, and patterns, click here.