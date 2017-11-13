Like to knit or crochet? Volunteers are needed to make red hats for babies for American Heart Month

By Published:
PHOTO/American Heart Association

(WIVB) – Calling all knitters!

The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers to knit and crochet little red hats for babies born in February- American Heart Month.

The “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program “honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way…to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same,” the program’s website says.

The program also helps raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

Participating hospitals in the Buffalo/Rochester area are

  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Rochester Regional Hospital
  • University of Rochester Medical Center

For more information, yarn specifics, and patterns, click here. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s