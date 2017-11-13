Man seen streaking at Sunday Bills game arrested

Related Coverage Saints march all over Bills in 47-10 blowout win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says the man who ran naked at Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game has been arrested.

Cheektowaga resident Tristan Lambright, 29, was seen running across New Era Field without any clothes on during the Bills’ game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lambright was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Public Lewdness and Exposure of a Person. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in Orchard Park Town Court.

A second person was also arrested after the Sheriff’s office says he jumped onto the field. Clarence resident Aric Belling, 19, was charged with Criminal Trespassing and released on appearance tickets for Orchard Park Town Court.

