Nearly half of Americans now have high blood pressure, based on new guidelines

“That will involve 50% of men and 38% of all adult women in the US,” estimated White, who was not involved in writing the guidelines. “So it’s a huge number of people.”

One in three Americans had previously been diagnosed with the condition, but now 14% more Americans will be diagnosed with high blood pressure. The new guidelines will classify 103.3 million people as having high blood pressure, while the previous guidelines placed only 72.2 million Americans in this category, according to the authors of the report.

White added that there might also be some confusion on doctors’ part about how they should advise patients, because the new treatment guidelines are “an enormous document.”

Although all patients will be counseled about lifestyle changes, such as exercise, only a small fraction will be prescribed medication, according to the authors.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is second only to smoking for causing preventable heart disease and stroke deaths, the authors said.

The new guidelines define normal as less than 120/80. When systolic pressure (the first number) is between 130 and 139 or diastolic (the second number) is between 80 and 89, this will be referred to as Stage 1 hypertension. Stage 2 is when systolic is at least 140 or diastolic is at least 90.