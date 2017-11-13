New Darien Lake roller coaster to be called “Tantrum”

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new roller coaster coming to Darien Lake has a name.

Tantrum will open at the Genesee County theme park in May of next year.

The roller coaster takes riders up a 98-foot vertical lift at a 90-degree angle, and then goes down a 97-degree drop.

Darien Lake says the ride, which reaches 52 MPH, “keeps riders wondering which way is up or down during an Immelman turn, and finishes with a tilted loop.”

“This ride confirms our status as New York State’s Coaster Capital and our commitment to providing guests with cutting edge experiences,” Chris Thorpe, Darien Lake general manager, said.

Tantrum will be the seventh roller coaster in the theme park. Here is a design that was previously announced:

(Photo: Genesee County Planning Board)

2018 season passes for Darien Lake are on sale for $59.99 during the holiday season.

