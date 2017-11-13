North Tonawanda DMV experiencing computer outage

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The state computer system at the North Tonawanda Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is down.

Drivers are urged to go to the Lockport or Niagara Falls DMV offices since documents needing photographic or scanned images can’t be processed in North Tonawanda right now.

“We have been advised by New York State that this outage may continue through tomorrow. Our staff is working diligently to restore these services,” Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said. “In the meantime, registrations can be renewed in NT, but any customers looking to process transactions involving licenses and other services are strongly encouraged to visit our Lockport or Falls locations.”

The Lockport DMV location is at 111 Main St. and the Niagara Falls one is at the Trott Access Center at 1001 11th St.

Despite the outage, the North Tonawanda DMV is still open and able to process limited transactions.