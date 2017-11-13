Sinatra & Company and Ellicott Development acquire former Women and Children’s Hospital

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sinatra and Company and Ellicott Development have acquired the former Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo site from Kaleida Health.

The companies announced the acquisition in a press release released Monday night.

Sinatra and Ellicott plan on turning the site into “a predominately residential and amenity-driven” establishment called Elmwood Crossing. Plans for Elmwood Crossing include a daycare, hotel, and grocery store, as well as condominiums, townhouses and apartments.

The initial estimates call for an investment of $90 million to $110 million, and the project is expected to have a three to four year development timeline. A further unveiling of the plans is expected in early 2018.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s