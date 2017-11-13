Sinatra & Company and Ellicott Development acquire former Women and Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sinatra and Company and Ellicott Development have acquired the former Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo site from Kaleida Health.

The companies announced the acquisition in a press release released Monday night.

Sinatra and Ellicott plan on turning the site into “a predominately residential and amenity-driven” establishment called Elmwood Crossing. Plans for Elmwood Crossing include a daycare, hotel, and grocery store, as well as condominiums, townhouses and apartments.

The initial estimates call for an investment of $90 million to $110 million, and the project is expected to have a three to four year development timeline. A further unveiling of the plans is expected in early 2018.