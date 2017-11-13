Socioeconomic status linked to creativity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Researchers at Buffalo State College are finding there’s a relationship between the environment and situations people are born into and their creativity.

Drs. Selcuk Acar, Cyndi Burnett, and John Cabra are leading the studies at the college. They’re using different tests and tools to analyze the ways students think.

“For most of our challenges, there are more than one option,” said Dr. Acar.

He says grasping that idea — realizing there are several ways to look at any sort of problem, is one of the main reasons it’s important to be able to think creatively.

“If they are future-proof by having change management skills, they are going to be more ready for the future,” said the researcher. “They are going to be able to manage unfortunate life events that may come up.”

Those at the local school who are studying creativity report their findings, saying there’s a link between parent’s income and education and a child’s creativity. The research shows that someone will be able to think more creatively if they are born into a better educated family with higher income levels.

“Most of our ideas come from experiences,” said Dr. Acar. “Those families can provide more opportunities and they’re more conscious of their kids needs.”

While the professor has spent the greater part of the last five years studying students, around 100 each year, he says his favorite part is when he can teach them and help them tap into their creative side.

“As we provide more opportunities for kids; as we are exposing them to different, diverse life experiences, they are able to create more original opportunities.”