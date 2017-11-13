“Star Wars” Millennium Falcon apparently hiding in plain sight on Google Earth

CBS NEWS Published: Updated:

(CBS) – Maybe Chewbacca stopped by for a round of golf.

Sharp-eyed Star Wars fans using Google Earth have spotted the legendary Millennium Falcon from the movie saga parked near  Barrow Hills Golf Club in Surrey, England.

Twitter user Andi Durrant helpfully details how you can find it on your own. You’ll start by searching for Longcross Studios, the film-production facility where “Last Jedi” is filming. (Of course, as Slashgear points out, you can just go to Google Maps and search for “Millennium Falcon Longcross.”)

The Falcon is hidden from ground-level spies by multicolored shipping containers, but its distinctive shape is evident from above.

Fan jokes flew faster than the Falcon could make the Kessel Run.

 

And if that’s not enough Falcon for you today, Stu Whitten, a motion-capture specialist who’s worked on such films as “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and “Wonder Woman,” pointed out that an image of the Falcon before it was completed can be seen in a Google Earth image taken at Pinewood Studios.

The Last Jedi” opens Dec. 15.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s