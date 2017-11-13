UB women cruise past Maryland Eastern Shore 76-41

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB women’s basketball didn’t waste anytime putting Monday’s game against Maryland Eastern Shore out of reach.

The Bulls raced out to an 9-1 lead and never looked back en route to a 76-41 win to improve to 2-0 overall.  It’s the third straight year UB has started the season with two straight wins.

Buffalo native and Cardinal O’Hara alum Summer Hemphill led UB with 12 points off the bench, while Theresa Onwuka chipped in with 11.

Grand Island native Cassie Oursler finished 10 points and also had two rebounds and block

Defense has been the name of the game for Felisha Legette-Jack and her squad since she arrived in Amherst.  On Tuesday, the Bulls scored 36 points off of 31 Maryland Eastern Shore turnovers.

UB returns to action Thursday, Nov. 23 when they play Nebraska at the San Juan Shootout.

