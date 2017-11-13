West Seneca town board passes amended budget, residents will see 8.6 percent tax increase

Related Coverage West Seneca leaders take heat for 12% tax increase at second meeting

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of West Seneca board passed an amended budget Monday night with a 8.6 percent tax increase.

The town board had previously proposed a budget with a 12 percent tax increase.

According to town councilman Eugene Hart, the 8.6 percent increase means that a resident with a home valued at $150,000 would see his or her taxes increase by $97 per year. Under the proposed 12 percent tax hike, the same resident would see his or her taxes increase by $338 per year.

Supervisor Meegan seconds the amended budget & it is passed. Residents here are outraged & call for Supervisor Meegan to resign now pic.twitter.com/dMBA9qSm9k — Callan Gray (@CallanGray4) November 14, 2017

Residents at Monday’s meeting were visibly upset by the passing of the amended budget. Some called for Supervisor Sheila Meegan’s resignation.

Council Member Hart going through cuts to budget, reducing increase to 8.6 percent. Residents make it clear they are not happy w/ boos & shouts of "make cuts" pic.twitter.com/bi1ctJ8eAe — Callan Gray (@CallanGray4) November 14, 2017