West Seneca town board passes amended budget, residents will see 8.6 percent tax increase

News 4 Staff Published:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of West Seneca board passed an amended budget Monday night with a 8.6 percent tax increase.

The town board had previously proposed a budget with a 12 percent tax increase.

According to town councilman Eugene Hart, the 8.6 percent increase means that a resident with a home valued at $150,000 would see his or her taxes increase by $97 per year. Under the proposed 12 percent tax hike, the same resident would see his or her taxes increase by $338 per year.

 

 

Residents at Monday’s meeting were visibly upset by the passing of the amended budget. Some called for Supervisor Sheila Meegan’s resignation.

