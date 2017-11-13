West Seneca Town Council preparing to vote on budget

Published:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca homeowners should find out Monday night how much their taxes will be going up.

The West Seneca Town Council is getting ready to vote on next year’s budget after taking a lot of heat from residents about plans to hike taxes as much as 12 percent.

Residents turned out in big numbers to the public hearings on the budget proposal. So many, in fact, that the room for the first hearing was too small for the crowd, and the meeting at the end of October had to be held in an auditorium.

Monday’s meeting is set to happen in the Senior Center — and many residents are hoping town leaders will have walked back on plans for a double digit increase in the tax rate.

According to the budget presentation, those tax dollars will be used to pay for new roads, the highway department, general fund debt services and the increasing cost of health insurance for town employees.

Town leaders have suggested closing the pool or stopping weekend leaf collection as a way to reduce the tax hike.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Sheila Meegan says she’s heard what residents are saying, and was taking their message to heart.

