Where you can shop on Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BestBlackFriday has released their list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving, in case you plan to do some holiday shopping.

Here is the list:

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Bealls Florida – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Belk – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Bergner’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Big Lots -7 a.m. to midnight

Bon-Ton – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

Boston Store – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

Cabela’s – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carson’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday

Dollar General – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Elder-Beerman – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

Five Below – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Fred’s Pharmacy – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

Herberger’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday

JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday

Kmart – Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.

Meijer – 6 a.m.

Michaels – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.

Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Sears – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Shopko – Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday

Stage Stores – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Target – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Walgreens – Varies by Location

Walmart – 6 p.m.

Younker’s – Thanksgiving 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Black Friday