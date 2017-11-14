15-year-old girl reported missing from North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Tonawanda Police are looking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Marissa McGary went missing after failing to return to a friend’s house after going for a walk Sunday evening around 10 p.m. on Seventh Avenue.

According to police, Marissa has run away in the past and her mother believes her intent was to run away to meet someone she met on the internet. She now feels that Marissa may be being held against her will after a series of text messages sent Tuesday made her suspicious.

Marissa’s mother also states that a phone call between Marissa and her father was cut short earlier in the day Tuesday when her father could hear a male telling Marissa what to say. When he asked to speak to the male, the line went dead.

Marissa’s phone pings to the Salamanca area. Her mother does not know of anyone she would know in Salamanca. Salamanca Police are aware and are actively looking for her.

Marissa is a white female, about 5’4″ and 140 lbs. She has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black North Face, black leggings, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Tonawanda Police Detective Bureau at 716-692-4312 or the general police line at 716-692-4111.