Advocates push for marijuana reform laws

NEW YORK (WIVB) – Advocates are pushing for marijuana reform laws in New York State.

A new report from the Partnership for the Public Good shows that more young black residents in Erie County and Buffalo are arrested for low-level marijuana possession- according to the report, young black residents make up 76 percent of the arrests in the county, despite the fact that they represent only 18 percent of the population.

Start Smart NY, a campaign to end marijuana prohibition, says that they support taxing marijuana and legally regulating it- which they say will stop fueling violence.

Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes says something needs to change.

“It is almost sickening,” Peoples-Stokes said. “Here we are in 2017, and we are still incarcerating people at the same rates.”