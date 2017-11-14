Another movie filming in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It seems that Hollywood can’t get enough of the Queen City.

Crews are in town shooting scenes for the new movie “Clover”.

The film is being directed by Jon Abrahams, an actor and director who is returning to Buffalo after filming “Two For One” in 2015.

Abrahams will also star in the film alongside Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri.

Crews took over the corner of Vulcan and Conden Tuesday afternoon and had police monitoring traffic in the neighborhood.

The film revolves around two brothers who go on the run while protecting a teenage girl who witnessed a murder.

“Clover” crews will be shooting around the area until the end of the year.