Bills streaker pleads not guilty to charges

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The man caught on camera running naked down New Era Field at Sunday’s Bills game appeared in court Tuesday.

29 year-old Tristan Lambright and his attorney, Julie Atti Rogers pleaded not guilty to all three charges including, criminal trespassing, public lewdness and exposure of a person.

Rogers told News 4 she plans to file a motion to dismiss the lewdness charge.

“Just because you saw video doesn’t automatically mean that the video is going to be admissible, there’s obviously evidentiary laws and rules that apply in a court of law. Make no mistake, this is not a joke to my client, this may have been in the moment something that was a spur of the moment, funny, hilarious thing done, but it’s pretty serious now,” said Rogers.

Lambright is out on a $500 cash bond. He’s due back in court December 7.

A fundraiser is now being held for Lambright in response to the streaking incident.

The fundraiser- “A Pants Off Dance Off”- will be held starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Expo Market, 617 Main St. to help pay for legal expenses for “Bills streaker” Tristan Lambright.

Portions of the proceeds will be going to Crisis Services and the Hope Project- two issues near and dear to Lambright’s heart. Lambright lost his aunt to suicide, and has been in and out of homelessness.

Items of clothing will also be collected for the Hope Project.

Park Avenue Imprints will be selling T-shirts with a special “Bills streaker” themed logo. Proceeds will go to Buffalo City Mission.