Buffalo HEAP outreach sites announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) outreach sites have been announced for the 2017-18 season.

The announced outreach sites are in Erie County’s First Legislative District.

Those interested in attending a session should bring a current heating bill, a form of identification for all household members and proof of income for all household members.

For heating equipment, two furnace estimates from participating HEAP contractors and the deed to your home are requested.

Here are the dates, times and places for HEAP outreach sites in Buffalo:

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

True Bethel Charities

594 Winslow Avenue

Old First Ward Community Center

62 Republic Street

Moot Senior Center

292 High Street

George K. Arthur Center

2056 Genesee Street

Dorothy J. Collier Center

118 E. Utica Street

William-Emslie YMCA

585 William Street

Hispanics United of Buffalo

254 Virginia Street

Autumnwood Senior Center

1800 Clinton Street

CAO Masten Resource Center

1423 Fillmore Avenue