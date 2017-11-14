Buffalo HEAP outreach sites announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) outreach sites have been announced for the 2017-18 season.

The announced outreach sites are in Erie County’s First Legislative District.

Those interested in attending a session should bring a current heating bill, a form of identification for all household members and proof of income for all household members.

For heating equipment, two furnace estimates from participating HEAP contractors and the deed to your home are requested.

MORE | Click/tap here to learn more about HEAP services.

Here are the dates, times and places for HEAP outreach sites in Buffalo:

  • Wednesday, November 29, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    True Bethel Charities
    594 Winslow Avenue
  • Wednesday, November 29, 2017 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    Old First Ward Community Center
    62 Republic Street
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2017 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Moot Senior Center
    292 High Street
  • Wednesday, December 13, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    George K. Arthur Center
    2056 Genesee Street
  • Wednesday, December 13, 2017 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    Dorothy J. Collier Center
    118 E. Utica Street
  • Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    William-Emslie YMCA
    585 William Street
  • Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    Hispanics United of Buffalo
    254 Virginia Street
  • Wednesday, January 10, 2018 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Autumnwood Senior Center
    1800 Clinton Street
  • Wednesday, January 17, 2018 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    CAO Masten Resource Center
    1423 Fillmore Avenue

