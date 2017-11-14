Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

Alex Ceneviva Published:
Toy: Oval Xylophone Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

(WTNH) – A consumer group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its list for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017″ ahead of the holiday season.

The Boston based group releases their report every year before the holiday shopping season so parents and shoppers can be aware of what are considered to be dangerous toys. The dangers for children range from choking hazards to potential for strangulation, blunt force trauma, and eye and body impact injuries.

Below are the toys featured on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2017 worst toys list:

Toys

For more details on each toy, click here.

This story was originally published by WTNH, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s