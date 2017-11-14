Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

(WTNH) – A consumer group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its list for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017″ ahead of the holiday season.

The Boston based group releases their report every year before the holiday shopping season so parents and shoppers can be aware of what are considered to be dangerous toys. The dangers for children range from choking hazards to potential for strangulation, blunt force trauma, and eye and body impact injuries.

Below are the toys featured on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2017 worst toys list:

Toys View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Toy: Hallmark “Itty Bitty’s” Baby Stacking Toy Hazard: Potential for choking injuries Toy: Pull Along Pony Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries Toy: Hand Fidgetz Spinners Hazard: Potential for choking injuries Toy: Jetts Heels Wheels Hazard: Potential for blunt impact and fire-related burn injuries Toy: Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow Hazard: Potential for eye injuries Toy: Oval Xylophone Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries Toy: Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword Hazard: Potential for blunt force injuries Toy: Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit Hazard: Potential for strangulation and fall-related injuries Toy: Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Editoin Hazard: Potential for eye and body impact injuries Toy: Brianna Babydoll Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

For more details on each toy, click here.

