East Aurora business owner in need of financial help following large sinkhole

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This is something they can’t get around. It’s very clear that it’s a sinkhole created by a municipality,” said Mike DiJoseph, Mikey Dee’s Cafe & Catering owner.

Since the parking lot of Mikey Dee’s Cafe & Catering caved in nearly 10 days ago, owner Mike DiJoseph says hes losing $10,000 to $15,000 a week and insurance has denied his claim for damage to his business.

“We still don’t know the extent of the damage of the building. We have some broken windows, we have a gas leak so obviously something has shifted something happened to the building,” said DiJoseph.

Last week the Village Board approved $300,000 in taxpayer surplus for repairs to a portion of the culvert.

DiJoseph says he’s glad to see crews making repairs but says it should’ve happened much sooner.

“The repairs should’ve happened back in March when the parking lot first starting falling in. It just kept getting a bandaid on it and this is what we ended up with. I don’t think it’s fair,” said DiJoseph.

Village Administrator Bryan Gazda says the work is being done on private property that’s not owned by the village. He could not answer whether the village would help DiJoseph pay for damage done to his business. His business will remain closed for the forseeable future.

“It’s very unfair I wish he would have more support from the Village because this was definitely something that could’ve been avoided,” said Katerina Scouras, building owner.

“It’s going to be a race to the finish I guess you could call it to see if we run out of money or are we open first, we’ll see which one happens,” said DiJoseph.

The Village Administrator says the repairs to the culvert at the site of the sinkhole should be completed within the next 2 weeks.

The building owner in the meantime has created a gofundme page to help Mike recover his losses because his business is his only source of income and there’s no word on when he’ll be able to reopen.

Link to gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/mikey-dees-disaster-relief

Go to this link for earlier reports: http://wivb.com/2017/11/06/300000-approved-for-repairs-for-massive-east-aurora-sinkhole/