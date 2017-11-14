ECSO: Man charged with DWI, crack cocaine possession after nearly striking barrier on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was arrested on crack cocaine charges early Tuesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle he was driving almost crashed into a barrier on Interstate 190.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Felix Vellon, 32, of Buffalo, on I-190 near the the Louisiana Street exit around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s reports, Vellon showed signs of intoxication but refused to submit to any sobriety test. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Following the arrest, the deputy discovered a felony amount of crack cocaine in Vellon’s possession.

Vellon was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

He was released following his arraignment in Buffalo City Court.

 

