Festival of Lights kicks off next week in Hamburg

HAMBURG, NEW YORK (WIVB) – A WNY holiday tradition kicks off next week at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights kicks off 5 p.m. Nov. 24 with more than one million lights.

The Festival of Lights will be open for 18 days this year, opening the Friday after Thanksgiving and running every weekend through Dec. 17, with an extended schedule Dec. 18 to Dec. 23.

The festival is open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the buildings and grounds will stay open until 10 p.m.

Admission is $25 per carload at the date and includes activities, six decorated buildings, entertainment and vendors. Advance sale carload vouchers can be purchased at all Tops Friendly Markets until Nov. 23.

The following attractions are new for this year:

Kandy Kane’s Holiday Magic Show – Fresh off his four year run as the Ringmaster of the legendary Big Apple Circus in New York City, Buffalo-native John Kennedy Kane returns to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights as the legendary elf, “Kandy Kane.” More than just a magic show, Kane’s dynamic sharp wit and self-deprecating humor will entertain both children and adults alike during each half-hour performance. Showtimes 6:30p & 8:30p; Additional 9:15p show added on Saturdays.

Canstruction® Competition & Display – Beginning the weekend of December 8th, local companies will compete to build structures made entirely out of canned goods. Employees from Praxair, Ferguson Electric, Hamburg Gaming and National Fuel will showcase their designs December 15-23rd. All canned goods used will benefit the Food Bank of Western New York.

Rudolph's Holiday Fun Zone – This interactive children's area features the "The Night You Save Christmas" digital game and the "Find Frosty" giant I-Spy.

The Polar Stop – Located inside the NYS Police Building, this railroad themed display will include toy train layouts provided by local model railroad clubs. Other activities include the Tops Winterland Workshop where kids can make a one-of-a-kind craft to bring home. Families can design a holiday card for veterans and troops as well as visit the Drive Safe Forest sponsored by WNY United.

This year marks the 13th year for the festival. For more information, click here.