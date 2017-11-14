Fire truck involved in 2-vehicle crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire truck collided with another vehicle in Buffalo on Monday.

Buffalo police say the fire truck was responding to an alarm when it collided with a Ford Escape at Bailey and E. Delavan avenues.

The fire truck and the Escape had both been going north on Bailey when the Escape tried to turn left, resulting in the collision.

The impact caused the Escape to strike a residence on Bailey’s 2500 block. The house sustained structural damage.

Both people in the Escape and one firefighter were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is being investigated.