Four WNY kids will march in Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four local kids will perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Lily Brannon (East Aurora), Kaitlyn Morris (Orchard Park), Pearl Sciolino-Coffey (Grand Island), and Sarah Touris (Hamburg) will join an ensemble cast of 128 young people aged nine to 16 who represent immediate family members of active duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, wounded warriors, and fallen heroes from all branches of the United States Armed Forces through “Camp Broadway”. They will spend the week of Thanksgiving in New York City rehearsing, and on Thanksgiving Day they will march in the two and a half-mile parade, performing for 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers.

Camp Broadway will perform Irving Berlin’s “This is a Great Country”.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s