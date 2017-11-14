Four WNY kids will march in Thanksgiving Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four local kids will perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Lily Brannon (East Aurora), Kaitlyn Morris (Orchard Park), Pearl Sciolino-Coffey (Grand Island), and Sarah Touris (Hamburg) will join an ensemble cast of 128 young people aged nine to 16 who represent immediate family members of active duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, wounded warriors, and fallen heroes from all branches of the United States Armed Forces through “Camp Broadway”. They will spend the week of Thanksgiving in New York City rehearsing, and on Thanksgiving Day they will march in the two and a half-mile parade, performing for 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers.

Camp Broadway will perform Irving Berlin’s “This is a Great Country”.