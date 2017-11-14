Fundraiser to be held for “Bills streaker”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fundraiser is being held for the man charged with streaking across New Era Field during Sunday’s Bills vs. Saints game.

The fundraiser- “A Pants Off Dance Off”- will be held starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Expo Market, 617 Main St. to help pay for legal expenses for “Bills streaker” Tristan Lambright.

Portions of the proceeds will be going to Crisis Services and Hope Project- two issues near and dear to Lambright’s heart. Lambright lost his aunt to suicide, and has spent a good amount of his life homeless.

Items of clothing will also be collected for Hope Project.

Park Avenue Imprints will be selling T-shirts with a special “Bills streaker” themed logo. Proceeds will go to Buffalo City Mission.