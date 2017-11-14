High school students figuring out what their futures hold as making college decisions, visits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Bogner sees a steady stream of students in his office each day this time of year as they’re trying to figure out what colleges to apply to and visit. The Orchard Park native works as a guidance counselor at McKinley High School.

“It’s stressful for the kids,” said Bogner, who has been at the school for six years. “It’s a very big decision for a lot of our kids and it comes down to what’s the best option for them.”

The counselor says they work with students to help them determine that by asking them some questions about what they’re looking for in a university – class size, type of school, programs, activities available, in-state vs. out of state, etc.

He says it’s never too early to start thinking about college. The counselor suggests during sophomore year, students research what schools they’re interested in; juniors, should be visiting colleges; seniors, should be applying and visiting them again.

“Once they start making a connection with the admissions representative, they should get an idea of what school feels best for them.”